MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.09-$3.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.28 billion.

MasTec Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.87. 12,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,085. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.51. MasTec has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.28.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MasTec from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup restated a maintains rating on shares of MasTec in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on MasTec from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

