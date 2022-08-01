Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after acquiring an additional 421,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,268,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,146,000 after purchasing an additional 53,086 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $353.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.91.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

