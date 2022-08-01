Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.9% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 13,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 180,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,382,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 10.5% during the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 432,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,535,000 after buying an additional 61,198 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $353.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,932. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.78.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

