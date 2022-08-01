Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Short Interest Update

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,300 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 199,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 181,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIGI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.88. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,987. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $19.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mawson Infrastructure Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIGI. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 46,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 25,589 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the first quarter worth $1,175,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the first quarter worth $205,000. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

