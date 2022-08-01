Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Short Interest Update

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,300 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 199,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 181,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ MIGI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.88. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,987. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23.
Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $19.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Mawson Infrastructure Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.
