MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises about 1.9% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of MercadoLibre worth $253,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $13.55 on Monday, hitting $827.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $721.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $928.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.31 and a beta of 1.68.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,483.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

