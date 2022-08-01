MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Lowered to $1,430.00 at Credit Suisse Group

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $1,450.00 to $1,430.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 75.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MELI. New Street Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,483.00.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $813.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.72 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $721.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $928.85.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,114,000 after buying an additional 32,165 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $353,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

