Metahero Price Tops $0.0080 on Top Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. Metahero has a market cap of $40.80 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,940.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004460 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00133729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00032481 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

