MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,270,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the June 30th total of 8,810,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

MetLife Stock Down 1.1 %

MET traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.54. 123,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,573,956. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.17. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

