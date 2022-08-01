MicroMoney Achieves Market Cap of $66,241.88 (AMM)

MicroMoney (AMM) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. MicroMoney has a total market cap of $66,241.88 and approximately $71,347.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MicroMoney has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar. One MicroMoney coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MicroMoney

AMM is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io. The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

