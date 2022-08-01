Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.01. 9,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,579. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $152.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 31.25%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Middlefield Banc in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBCN. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Middlefield Banc by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 170,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Middlefield Banc by 55.4% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

