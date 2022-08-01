Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.07% of Kronos Worldwide worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 269.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Up 1.4 %

KRO stock opened at $17.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $19.78.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $562.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.02 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 58.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Articles

