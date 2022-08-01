Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 785 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.17.

Intuit stock opened at $456.17 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

