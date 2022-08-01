Mirador Capital Partners LP Trims Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 24,406 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 10,304 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1,673.6% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 13,923 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $158.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on META shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

