Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.12 million. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mirion Technologies updated its FY22 guidance to $0.44-0.49 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.44-$0.49 EPS.
Mirion Technologies Stock Up 5.4 %
NYSE MIR traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,633. Mirion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.
About Mirion Technologies
Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.
