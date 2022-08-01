Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.12 million. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mirion Technologies updated its FY22 guidance to $0.44-0.49 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.44-$0.49 EPS.

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 5.4 %

NYSE MIR traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,633. Mirion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

About Mirion Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 604,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 51,122 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 166,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

