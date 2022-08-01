Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Up 20.9% Over Last Week

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $17.70 million and approximately $23.16 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

