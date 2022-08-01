Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Short Interest Up 43.8% in July

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Stock Performance

MTLHY stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.01. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical alerts:

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.