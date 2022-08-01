MOBOX Price Hits $0.76 on Top Exchanges (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One MOBOX coin can currently be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00003289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBOX has a total market cap of $60.42 million and approximately $33.22 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MOBOX has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.16 or 0.00621938 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001639 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016596 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001758 BTC.
MOBOX Profile
MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official.
