Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.62.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $128.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $114.96 and a 1 year high of $211.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,316,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

