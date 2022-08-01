Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Short Interest Update

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,300 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the June 30th total of 717,900 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 713,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Molecular Data Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ MKD traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.47. 103,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,432. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. Molecular Data has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Institutional Trading of Molecular Data

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Molecular Data stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 315,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Molecular Data as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Data Company Profile

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

