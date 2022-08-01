MonaCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $72,968.00 (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00002421 BTC on major exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $36.64 million and $72,968.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,026.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,644.44 or 0.07141591 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00156190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00022257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00255050 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.84 or 0.00672434 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.45 or 0.00592565 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005554 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.