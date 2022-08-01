monday.com (MNDY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. monday.com has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.04. monday.com had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.31 million. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect monday.com to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MNDY opened at $102.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.47. monday.com has a 1 year low of $85.75 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 6,322.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,472,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 163.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after buying an additional 146,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter worth $8,834,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in monday.com by 151.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in monday.com during the first quarter valued at $4,905,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.82.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

