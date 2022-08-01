Monolith Hits Market Capitalization of $3.01 Million (TKN)

Monolith (TKN) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0872 or 0.00000373 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Monolith

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

