Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $84.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

