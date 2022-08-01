Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Maintains Rating for Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $175.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $165.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reissued a maintains rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $165.57.

Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $164.56 on Thursday. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.67. The firm has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Waste Management by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in Waste Management by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Company Profile



Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.



