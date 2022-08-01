Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,600 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the June 30th total of 445,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.84, for a total transaction of $31,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,482,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,460,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.12, for a total transaction of $2,324,886.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,591,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,191,286.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.84, for a total value of $31,420.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,482,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,460,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,290 shares of company stock worth $24,342,801. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Morningstar Announces Dividend

MORN traded down $9.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $246.00. 128,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,281. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.61. Morningstar has a 12 month low of $218.25 and a 12 month high of $350.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

About Morningstar

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Articles

