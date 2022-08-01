Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,600 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the June 30th total of 445,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.84, for a total transaction of $31,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,482,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,460,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.12, for a total transaction of $2,324,886.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,591,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,191,286.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.84, for a total value of $31,420.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,482,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,460,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,290 shares of company stock worth $24,342,801. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 34.37%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
