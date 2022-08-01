Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.30), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

Mosaic Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of MOS traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,736,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321,037. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.43.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.76.

In other Mosaic news, Director Gregory L. Ebel bought 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,517.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel acquired 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $56,666,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $44,655,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 73.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,416,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,213,000 after acquiring an additional 598,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.