MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Update

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the June 30th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSADY traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,858. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

