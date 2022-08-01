MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 164,556 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 169.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 261,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 164,556 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $28,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,783,668,000 after buying an additional 3,277,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,861,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,113 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,666,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,853,395,000 after buying an additional 593,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,423,132,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.68.

AMD stock opened at $95.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $155.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.98.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

