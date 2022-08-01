MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $16.70 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $663.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $628.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $691.11. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.08.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

