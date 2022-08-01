MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $19.90 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $19,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Workday by 152.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Workday by 265.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $154.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,288.00 and a beta of 1.39. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $134.10 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.81.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

