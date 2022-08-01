MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $36.13 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $36,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after acquiring an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after acquiring an additional 600,643 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,793,828,000 after acquiring an additional 52,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,207,799,000 after acquiring an additional 141,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,496,479,000 after acquiring an additional 225,785 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $331.82 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

