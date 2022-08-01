MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,286 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $24,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $51.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

