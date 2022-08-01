MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 15,598 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $18,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,341,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 258.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,222,000 after buying an additional 543,396 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after buying an additional 437,816 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 691.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 486,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,676,000 after buying an additional 425,351 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 574.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 371,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,054,000 after buying an additional 316,160 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.15.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health stock opened at $477.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.47. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

