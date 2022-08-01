Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Short Interest Up 27.4% in July

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the June 30th total of 6,360,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE MUR traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $34.17. The company had a trading volume of 49,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91 and a beta of 2.56. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.89.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MUR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $9,688,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,079,431.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,204,359 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 857.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

