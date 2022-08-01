MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Short Interest Down 24.7% in July

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the June 30th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MV Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,767,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in MV Oil Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in MV Oil Trust by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in MV Oil Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MV Oil Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

MV Oil Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MV Oil Trust stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $11.66. 55,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,331. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88. MV Oil Trust has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $15.14.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter.

MV Oil Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

