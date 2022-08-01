Myers Industries (MYE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.21 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Myers Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MYE stock opened at $24.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $884.25 million, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.35. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 12.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 51.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

