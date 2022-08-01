Mysterium (MYST) Price Reaches $0.39 on Exchanges

Mysterium (MYST) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, Mysterium has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $7.75 million and approximately $832,629.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mysterium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001679 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,026.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003883 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00129929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00032582 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

About Mysterium

MYST is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network.

Mysterium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

