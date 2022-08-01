MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Stock Price Up 4.6%

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.80. 330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 186,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Up 7.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.56 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 67.0% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

