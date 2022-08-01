National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 435.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,337 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,413,626.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,669 shares of company stock worth $45,736,030. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $280.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $296.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.68.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

