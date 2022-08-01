National Bank of Canada FI Buys 1,727 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $13,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $1,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNY. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sanofi from €85.00 ($86.73) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $49.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.19. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $125.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

