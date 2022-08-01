National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 92,103 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 935.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,103 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $13,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Republic Services by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock opened at $138.66 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $145.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer set a $139.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.43.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

