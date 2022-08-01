National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,655 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of CMI opened at $221.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.88.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.90.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

