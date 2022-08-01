National Bank of Canada FI Sells 45,385 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,385 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Unilever were worth $10,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 5,146.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 36,022 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Unilever by 54.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 638,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,465,000 after purchasing an additional 224,289 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever stock opened at $48.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.88. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $58.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Several research analysts recently commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

