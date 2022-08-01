Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Short Interest Up 29.5% in July

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the June 30th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Natural Resource Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRP traded down $1.35 on Monday, hitting $39.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,483. Natural Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $484.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $41.69.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 52.43% and a return on equity of 56.63%. The company had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter.

Natural Resource Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Natural Resource Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Natural Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 41.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading

