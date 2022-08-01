Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Nautilus Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Nautilus Biotechnology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $2.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $12.38.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 16,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 21,903 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nautilus Biotechnology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.
About Nautilus Biotechnology
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.