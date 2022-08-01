Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Nautilus Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Nautilus Biotechnology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $2.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

In other news, CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,964,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,459,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 16,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 21,903 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nautilus Biotechnology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

