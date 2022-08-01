Needham & Company LLC Lowers CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Price Target to $127.00

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $155.00 to $127.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CONMED from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.33.

CONMED Price Performance

Shares of CNMD opened at $97.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.57 and its 200-day moving average is $124.34. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $87.24 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.22 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CONMED news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $177,957.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,407 shares in the company, valued at $281,619. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $265,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $177,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,407 shares in the company, valued at $281,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,183 shares of company stock worth $1,136,118 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,678,000 after purchasing an additional 20,024 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,139,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CONMED by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,202,000 after buying an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in CONMED by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 774,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,126,000 after buying an additional 31,892 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CONMED by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,534,000 after buying an additional 75,933 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Articles

