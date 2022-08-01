New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,349 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $194.79 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.76.

