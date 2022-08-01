New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Short Interest Up 40.7% in July

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,750,000 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the June 30th total of 7,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.19. 2,258,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,678,652. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 374,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 185,318 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 79.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,377,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

