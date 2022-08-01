Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Newmark Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Newmark Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Newmark Group Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $10.84. 108,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,856. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 329,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,190.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 8,348,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,054,233.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 277,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,910.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 8,019,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,850,470.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 329,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,348,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,054,233.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 83,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NMRK shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Newmark Group to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Newmark Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

