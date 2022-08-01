NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.98-$3.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.93. 225,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,102,923. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $166.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.33.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

